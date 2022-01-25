Taraba Gov, Ishaku, seeks FG’s support in rebuilding biotech projects vandalized by #EndSARS protesters

The governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has sought the support of the federal government in rebuilding some biotechnology projects of the federal ministry of science, technology and Information reportedly vandalized during the #EndSARS protests last year.

Ishaku made the plea on Tuesday when he visited the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in his office in Abuja.

He explained that machines and devices installed by the federal ministry for rice milling, fish drying and other biodiversity purposes were vandalised by #EndSARS protesters last year.

The #EndSARS protests was a historic mass demonstration by youths in many parts of the country calling for the disbandment of the Federal Anti-robbery Squad, a unit in the Nigerian Police Force notorious for human rights violations.

Ishaku argued that the projects were contributing value to the state until they were brought down by the protesters.

“When I resumed work in 2015, the biotechnological projects were doing very well until the #EndSARS protesters descended on the projects and brought down everything that was beautifully done.

“They rendered everything virtually useless and the technology machines based in Jalingo were helping us in a lot of ways as it greatly benefitted us,” he said.

Read also: Taraba gov, Ishaku, wants NYSC service year extended, training for corps members to handle guns

He proposed a collaboration with the ministry on the rebuilding of the projects saying the state does not have the capacity to do such alone.

In his response, Dr. Onu assured the governor of his ministry’s support in rebuilding the projects.

He stated that such collaboration between the federal government and state governments was what Nigeria needs to fast track the pace of infrastructural development.

“For developmental purposes, even if the federal government wants to carry out any project anywhere, it would require the cooperation and support of the state government,” he said.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now