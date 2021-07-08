Taraba gov, Ishaku, wants NYSC service year extended, training for corps members to handle guns

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has proposed that the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be allowed to undergo military training to know how to handle guns for self-defence.

Also, the governor said the one-year duration of the scheme should be extended to two years to allow sufficient training for the graduates.

Ishaku stated this on Wednesday night when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The governor, whose state is one of the hotbeds of insurgency in the North-East region, emphasised that citizens should be allowed to bear arms and defend themselves against their aggressors.j

He said, “When the security can’t protect you, then something in the alternative must come in, we must be practical. Train people, give them practical induction, let them know what to do.

“The NYSC I will say should be two years. One year for compulsory military training and the other year for the social works that they are doing now so that anybody who graduates as an NYSC person can know how to handle the gun and defend himself just as it is done in Israel, Lebanon, and other places, you must engage your citizens to be proactive. When you cannot provide security, you must allow the people to protect themselves.”

Read also: Even the blind can see that Nigeria is sliding towards anarchy –Taraba Gov, Ishaku

Meanwhile, he said the bandits and terrorists that are causing havoc, wreaking unimaginable destruction and unprintable bloodshed in the North-East were being sponsored by some influential persons.

“There are sponsors, these are brand new AK-47s. How would a local man buy such an expensive weapon? It is in a video and all over the place where someone confessed that the guns were being given to them and they were being trained on how to use them. It is the work of the security agents to get to the roots of this.

“If they can go out of this country and capture somebody who is declaring independence, why is it impossible for them to defend our people who are being killed in their farms?” Ishaku asked.

He, however, expressed optimism that the insecurity in the region and all parts of the country would be defeated if the political class and the security agents stamp their feet on the ground and are ready to end the menace.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim said corps members are part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and can be mobilised for war if need be.

Join the conversation

Opinions