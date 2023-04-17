Politics
Taraba governor’s ex-aide, Bawa, defies court order, locks up PDP chairman’s office
Seems the erstwhile acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa has continued to act in defiance of a court pronouncement ordering him to stop parading himself as the chairman of the party in the state.
The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital had granted an interim injunction restraining Bawa, from parading himself as chairman of the party.
The case had Inuwa Bakari as plaintiff with the PDP, Abubakar Bawa and INEC as defendants.
The Presiding judge, Justice Bala K.M Usman, in granting the prayers of the applicant (Bakari), in a Motion Ex-Parte, directed that “an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 2nd defendant, Abubakar Bawa from acting, carrying out functions and parading himself as the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Taraba State chapter pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.
“An order is made restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the membership right of the plaintiff as the acting chairman of the first defendant”.
READ ALSO:Taraba APC expels Senator-elect Jimkuta over 'gross' anti-party activities
However, Bawa, despite the court injunction has continued to appear at functions as the state’s PDP chairman, and has refused to relinquish the office of the chairman in the state.
Sources within the party told Ripples Nigeria that Bawa has locked the office of the chairman in the PDP secretariat located along Barde way, Jalingo.
While other staff of the secretariat have access to the premises and their offices, the chairman’s office is still under lock and keys, on the orders of Bawa.
Bawa, who was the Special Adviser (Political Affairs) to Governor Darius Ishaku, was recently sworn-in as acting chairman of PDP Taraba State chapter, against the wish of many party faithfuls, who felt the party’s constitution was subverted by Governor Ishaku.
Bakari, who was Vice Chairman of the party assumed acting Chairmanship role following the resignation of Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd.) to contest the gubernatorial primaries of the party, which he won, and went on to become governor-elect in the state.
