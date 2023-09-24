Taraba govt approves N75,000 allowance for corps members posted to schools

The Taraba State government has approved a N75,000 allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to schools in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Zainab Usman, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Jalingo.

She said the amount would cover medical and housing allowance for the corps members.

Usman revealed that other measures are being considered by the government to ensure transparency in enrollment and teaching in the state.

The commissioner said: “As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools:

“An additional N10,000 will be added to their monthly allowance. A one-time payment of N50,000 as medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of N25,000 naira per term, totaling N75,000 for three terms.

“Exceptional corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities.”

