TARABA: Ishaku’s continued absence an impeachable offence —APC

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that the continued absence of the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, for close to 60 days without reasons or transferring power to his deputy was an impeachable offence.

Speaking in Jalingo, the state capital, Barrister Ibrahim El-Sudi, APC Chairman, Taraba State said that Governor Ishaku’s continued absence was contrary to section 190 (1) of the constitution, which requires him to transmit a letter to the Speaker whenever he is going on vacation.

El-Sudi who was responding to questions posed by newsmen on Wednesday also added that continued absence of Governor Ishaku was threatening the take-off of Mambilla hydro power project.

He said; “The governor left the state since December 22 last year and has not advanced reasons for his continued absence contrary to section 190 (1) of the constitution, which requires him to transmit a letter to the Speaker whenever he is going on vacation.

“Ishaku’s absence without transmitting power to his deputy has led to stagnation in government business. We are not happy or comfortable that we don’t have a governor now because there are things the deputy cannot do in the absence of the governor.

“Everything is now at a standstill in the state; activities at the ministries have come to a halt,” El-Sudi added.

He also said the continued absence of Governor Ishaku was threatening the take-off of Mambilla hydro power project as according to him, the governor was supposed to meet with critical stakeholders to that effect.

