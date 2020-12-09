Latest Politics

Taraba lawmaker kidnapped

December 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Taraba lawmaker representing Nguroje constituency in the State House of Assembly, Bashir Bape was on Tuesday abducted by gunmen.

The lawmaker was kidnapped Tuesday night in his residence in Jalingo, the state capital.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the unknown gunmen went to the Taraba lawmaker’s residence and took him specifically while shooting in the air sporadically.

It was the second time a member of the state House of Assembly would be kidnapped in recent years.

In 2017, a Taraba lawmaker, Hosea Ibi, representing Takum 1 constituency, was kidnapped on December 30, 2017 and later found dead.

David Misal, spokesman of the police also confirmed the kidnap of the Taraba lawmaker and said efforts are ongoing to secure his release.

