Metro
Taraba NLC Chairman abducted, again
The Taraba State chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Jediel, has again been abducted by unknown gunmen.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Jediel was abducted at his residence in Sunkani, the headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council earlier in the year before he regained his freedom.
In the same mode of operation, the NLC Chairman was kidnapped from his residence on Sunday in the latest incident.
The Taraba State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement over the abduction.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one person, abduct two Chinese in Taraba
As at the time of filing this report, the abductors have not reached out to the family to demand ransom.
Meanwhile, the leader of the Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church Rev. Philip Micah Dopah, has called on residents to beseech God for the safe release of the labour leader.
Dopha further disclosed that there was a need for the state government to as a matter of urgency collaborate with security operatives.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....