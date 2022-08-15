Taraba notorious kidnapper, Wadume, jailed seven years

The Taraba-based kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The Federal Government arraigned Wadume alongside six others on a 13-count charge of kidnapping and unlawfully dealing in prohibited firearms in 2019.

Other defendants are a police inspector, Aliyu Dadje, Auwalu Bala, Uba Bala, Bashir Wazlri, Zubairu Abdullahi and Rayyanu Abdul.

Wadume was arrested by the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in 2019.

He, however, escaped from custody when soldiers opened fire on the police team a few weeks later.

Four people including three policemen were killed in the incident.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, convicted the kidnapper on July 22.

But the judgement was made available to journalists on Sunday.

Justice Nyako also sentenced Uba Bala and Abdullahi to seven years imprisonment each while Dadje bagged a three years jail term for tampering with police records to conceal a crime.

The judge convicted Wadume for escaping from lawful custody and unlawfully dealing in prohibited firearms.

