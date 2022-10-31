Taraba pensioners beg Gov. Ishaku over 10 years unpaid benefits

Pensioners in Taraba State have cried out to Governor Darius Ishaku to come to their aid by paying them their arrears of benefits running into 10 years.

The pensioners who lamented the pitiable predicaments their members have passed through as a result of the non-payment of their entitlements, said they were beginning to lose patience as the state government had been paying lip service to their plight.

The senior citizens who said their members were dying as a result of the hardship they were passing through, hinted that they may be forced into the streets to protests.

In a letter delivered on Monday to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Prof. Albasu Kunin, the aggrieved pensioners listed some of their ordeal as inability to fend for their families or send their children to school for lack of funds.

The letter which was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Silas Jafta, and Yohanna Ajiya respectively, begged Gov. Ishaku to hearken to their plight and respond positively.

”We request your humble office to intervene concerning the non-payment of gratuities for State and Local Government Retirees and Pension for Local Government Staff Retirees.

“Speaker, you may wish to know that many Local Government Staff retired for over 8-10 years now without being paid pensions. This non-payment of gratuities and pensions of Local Government Staff has caused us very high hardship. Children were sent out of school, and some died, sick without money for treatment.

“Speaker, please use your office to table the matter to the House for discussion. We tried all we could to persuade the Governor to pay, but he paid deaf ears to our plea and since you people are representing us, we feel to table the matter to you for a solution.”

Opinions

