Taraba Police commences manhunt for killers of operatives | Ripples Nigeria

Taraba State Police Command has commenced the hunt for those responsible for the killing of two mobile policemen, via the deployment of its tactical team.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 7, by the spokesperson of the command, DSP David Misal.

Misal stated that the tactical team was already in Takum and on the order of the state police commissioner to apprehend those responsible for the killing in Takum and also beef up security along all roads in the area.

The two policemen were ambushed and killed at a checkpoint along Takum – Katsina-Ala road by gunmen, Ripples Nigeria gathered.

This is bringing the number to four policemen killed and their weapons taken away by gunmen in recent weeks.

No fewer than 17 persons were killed along Wukari – Takum road, Takum – Kashinbila road and Takum – Katsina-Ala road by gunmen within the same period.

