TARABA: Police foil attempt by gunmen to kidnap Chinese national

The Taraba Police Command has confirmed that it was able to foil an attempt by gunmen to kidnap a Chinese national in the Gidin Dorowa zone of Wukari local government area of the state, on Monday.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP David Misal, who informed that the gunmen were about to kidnap the Chinese national on transit along the Wukari-Jalingo highway when their attempt was foiled by the police.

According to Misal, one of the kidnapping gang members was killed with one AK47 and two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition recovered after the gun duel.

However, Misal added that some of the assailants escaped with gun wounds in the bloody gun battle that ensued between the criminals and the police.

Misal said; “The Taraba State Police Command successfully killed one of the kidnapping gang members terrorising Wukari Jalingo road and recovered one AK47 with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

“The incident occurred exactly at Gindin Dorowa, Wukari LGA when the kidnappers numbering about eight blocked the highway and attempted to kidnap a Chinese national.

“Consequently, they engaged the policemen in a shoot-out and the superior firepower of our policemen led to the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped with gun wounds,” the statement by the PPRO read in part.

