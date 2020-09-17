Taraba schools to reopen September 21

The Taraba State government on Thursday directed all schools in the state to reopen on September 21.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Johannes Jigem, gave the directive after a meeting with education stakeholders in the state.

He urged the management of various schools in the state to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

The commissioner said: “We have directed all schools to wave the third term which was thwarted by the effects of the pandemic.

“School resumption by September 21 is for the first term and fees are to be collected for the first term.

“The government hereby encourages parents to send their children back to school immediately.”

