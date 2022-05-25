Politics
Taraba speaker dismisses reports on withdrawal from 2023 governorship race
The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr. Albasu Kunini, has dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the 2023 governorship race in the state.
There were reports that Kunini had pulled out of the governorship race for personal reasons.
However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief of Staff, Sukuji Bakoji, the speaker urged the people of the state to ignore the reports.
The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds that the Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, Mr. Joseph Albasu Kunini has withdrawn from the governorship race.
“The rumour, which is being orchestrated and peddled by his traducers and adversaries, is a blatant lie from the pit of hell.
READ ALSO: Court nullifies APC congress in Taraba
“The Speaker is still in the governorship race. He is an astute politician, as well as a brilliant accountant and a financial expert.
”He is a quintessential legislator, boardroom technocrat, philanthropic par excellence and, above all, a visionary and valiant leader, all rolled into one.
“What’s even more, he possesses the pedigree, intellectual capacity and impeccable leadership qualities to consolidate and solidify the giant strides and infrastructural revolution of Governor Darius Ishaku.
“Against this background, the speaker has urged his teeming supporters, admirers and well-wishers to ignore the rumour of his purported withdrawal from the governorship race.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...