Taraba speaker dismisses reports on withdrawal from 2023 governorship race

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr. Albasu Kunini, has dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the 2023 governorship race in the state.

There were reports that Kunini had pulled out of the governorship race for personal reasons.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief of Staff, Sukuji Bakoji, the speaker urged the people of the state to ignore the reports.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds that the Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, Mr. Joseph Albasu Kunini has withdrawn from the governorship race.

“The rumour, which is being orchestrated and peddled by his traducers and adversaries, is a blatant lie from the pit of hell.

READ ALSO: Court nullifies APC congress in Taraba

“The Speaker is still in the governorship race. He is an astute politician, as well as a brilliant accountant and a financial expert.

”He is a quintessential legislator, boardroom technocrat, philanthropic par excellence and, above all, a visionary and valiant leader, all rolled into one.

“What’s even more, he possesses the pedigree, intellectual capacity and impeccable leadership qualities to consolidate and solidify the giant strides and infrastructural revolution of Governor Darius Ishaku.

“Against this background, the speaker has urged his teeming supporters, admirers and well-wishers to ignore the rumour of his purported withdrawal from the governorship race.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now