‘Targeting of northerners in S’East worsening community relations’ —NEF spokesman, Baba-Ahmed
Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, (NEF), has called for a stop to the targeting and killing of northerners in the South-East as it is worsening relations among communities across the country.
Describing the profiling and murder of a section of the populace and eliminating them must stop if the country must move forward.
In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Baba-Ahmed called on politicians in the South-East region to condemn the killing and call the killers to order.
“Targeting and killing of Northerners, particularly in the South-East, should be condemned, and must stop,” Baba-Ahmed wrote.
“It is very dangerous because it could worsen community relations in other parts of the country.
“We need to hear clear and emphatic condemnations from those who want our votes,” he added.
