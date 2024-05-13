Business
Tariff hike: Ajaero leads labour’s protest to NERC HQ
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero was at the vanguard of the protest organized against the recent hike in electricity tariff at the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) headquarters in Abuja on Monday.
Monday’s protest was called by the labour to press home its demand for the immediate reversal of the electricity tariff hike.
READ ALSO:NLC denies allegations of Ajaero’s affiliation with APC
Members of the organised labour also picketed the offices of the NERC and distribution companies (DisCos)’s premises nationwide over the hike in electricity tariff.
The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had during the weekend directed their members to picket the DiSCoS offices nationwide to protest the tariff hike.
NERC announced the hike in the electricity tariff for Band A customers at a press briefing on April 3 in Abuja.
By: Baabajide Okeowo
