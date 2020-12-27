Task force impounds 60 vehicles for violating traffic rules in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force), has impounded no fewer than 60 vehicles from drivers, for violating traffic rules over the weekend.

It was learnt that the violation included driving against traffic (one-way), driving on BRT lanes by unauthorised vehicle drivers and causing road obstructions.

This was disclosed in a statement by the chairman of the task force, SP Shola Jejeloye, signed by its Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to Jejeloye, the traffic offenders were apprehended in different parts of the state for contravening the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

“It is worrisome seeing both educated private car owners and commercial bus drivers driving against traffic or causing road obstructions to other road users across the state.

“Honestly, it is painful that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns and serious warnings by the government, motorists still violate traffic laws.

“They drive against traffic with total disregard, without fear of crushing innocent passers-by or causing a collision with oncoming vehicles.

“The agency will keep enhancing the enforcement of the law, which has been checking impunity on our roads,’’ he stated.

The task force boss, commended the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the donation of additional operational vehicles to the task force for the exercise tagged ‘Anti One-Way’ to boost traffic enforcement operations.

He however, urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and obey the various traffic signs displayed on all roads across the city, to avoid the wrath of the law.

