Taskforce arrests 9 over attack on Lagos officials

Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and other offences has arrested nine persons, including a filling station owner over an alleged attack on some officials in the state.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesman, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan on Wednesday.

Jejeloye said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking some officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permits Authority, who were on joint routine duties.

He added that the officials were conducting structural stability test on buildings around Ajao Estate area of the state when they were attacked by hoodlums.

Jejeloye alleged that the owner of an illegal filling station under construction in the area mobilised thugs and miscreants to prevent the officials from carrying out their assignment.

He said: “The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. along Robinson Gbadu Street, Ajao Estate, where the said filling station was constructed without permit or approval by the State Government.

“The officials of the state government made frantic efforts to halt the ongoing illegal construction but were attacked by thugs and street urchins stationed around the location.

“The assault which led to the damage of four official vehicles belonging to the two agencies also inflicted serious bodily harm on six officials including the security details attached to the team to carry out the assignment.”

The chairman revealed that mobile phones, cameras and personal belongings of the officials were seized by the miscreants and the site workers during the attack.

