Taskforce arrests man for alleged N5m fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, have arrested one Adeshola Abiodun for alleged N5million fraud in the state.

The agency’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested for allegedly defrauding a real estate developer of N5million meant for the payment of a development levy at the state’s Physical Planning Permit Authority.

Abiodun, according to the spokesman, generated fake receipts for the victim before his arrest by the taskforce.

READ ALSO: Task force assaults Odumeje as Anambra govt demolishes church (video)

The statement read: “The agency expanded its dragnet in the following weeks to apprehend a suspected fraudster who swindled an unsuspecting real estate developer of N5m meant for the payment of development levy at the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

“The suspect, Adeshola Abiodun, transferred the funds meant for other purposes and also generated fake receipts to the victim before being investigated and consequently arrested by the Lagos State Taskforce and charged to court.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now