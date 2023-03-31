TASUED lecturer arraigned for allegedly demanding sex, money for marks

A senior lecturer with the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Dr. Balogun Olaniran, was on Friday, arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), at the Ijebu-Ode High Court on charges bordering on sexual harassment and demanding money from a female student in exchange for marks.

Olaniran who was arraigned on one count of violating Section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, reportedly committed the offences in 2021.

According to the prosecution, Olaniran, who was the Head of the Department of Religious Studies at the institution between October and November 2021, demanded sexual benefit or the payment of the sum of N100,000 from a female student with a promise to alter her academic grades.

Read also:Nigerian lecturer found dead in US apartment

Part of the charges against Olaniran, according to the ICPC stated that “Dr. Balogun Olaniran, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, corruptly demanded for sexual benefit or payment of the sum of N100,000 for himself from a female student, on account of a favour to be afterwards shown her in the discharge of his official duties as a lecturer and Head of Department of Religious Studies at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, to wit, offering to alter her academic grades from fail to pass in courses with codes EDU 311 and EDU 312”.

When the charges were read to him, Olaniran pleaded not guilty and the trial judge admitted him to bail of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the surety must provide evidence of 3 years of tax clearance and evidence of means while the case was adjourned to May 11, 2023, for the commencement of trial.

The accused was, however, ordered to be remanded in prison custody pending when his bail conditions are perfected.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now