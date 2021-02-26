TATTOO CRAZE: Why is everyone getting inked to honour celebrities? | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
TATTOO CRAZE: Why is everyone getting inked to honour celebrities?
The tattoo craze is currently trending in the Nigerian pop culture sphere. Staunch lovers of socialites are getting inked for numerous reasons.
In recent weeks, fans of various Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to flaunt the star that they represent and admire.
This act revealed the level of influence most socialites have on Nigerian youths. While getting tattooed is as old as time itself, inking the name, or face of a celebrity is an odd practice in this part of the world.
Until recently, Nigeria a predominantly religious and moralistic nation frowned against tattoos. It was seen as an absurd practise that should only be affiliated with hooligans, hoodlums and vagabonds.
The status quo began to change gradually in the late 2000s, and early 2010s following the emergence of movie stars, artistes and other influencers who are art enthusiasts. Of course, this is a direct effect of cultural imperialism.
The exposure to western culture and lifestyle agitated Nigerians to style up like those they see in the mainstream media. Tattoos, piercings and other fashionable elements all became part of the swagger.
As time went on, stars like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tonto Dikeh, Sean Tizlzle, etc. became ambassadors for tattoos in this part of the world. They made a statement with their bodies that getting a tattoo is hip, cool and ostentatious.
Though tattoos are still largely frowned upon in Nigeria, the younger demographic set is accepting the culture with open arms. Their favourite celebrities embody it, hence, why shouldn’t they?
Recently, it has become apparent that Millennials, Gen Z and the younger generation are lovers and advocates of tattoos.
There is a surge in the number of fans who are paying tribute to their favourite celebrities by getting inked.
Amid the recent trend of people inking tattoo of celebrities, a lady has also joined the train as she inked the image of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on her skin.
Read also: Ka3na hits back at celebrities criticizing her tattoo comments
The lady who seems to be an ardent fan of the Nollywood star, said that she did not do it to attract some favors from the actress, rather, she did it to express her undying love for her.
In a post that accompanied the photos and video of the tattoo, she said:
“I love you @regina.daniels, this is my way of saying I love you, your love has broke up my principles you’re the fist image I have place on my skin, I never had extra money to put your red dress so forgive me, I didn’t do this to gain favor but just to tell you that there’s someone that heart you alot”
A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na recently chided a fan who said she inked the star’s face on her body. Ka3na was not down with that, and she expressed her displeasure over what the fan did.
Funnily, Ka3na’s was called out by a number of other celebrities, who felt she acted ‘ungratefully’ towards the fan, but Ka3na would have non of that as she stood her grounds and insisted that tattooing the picture of name of idol on one’s body was not the way to go.
Nigerian youths may not necessarily understand the ideology behind tattoos but they enjoy the attention it brings their way.
Other celebrities who have had their names written, or pictures tattooed by fans include- Kizz Daniel, Bobrisky, Big Brother Naija’s Ka3na, Blessing Nkechi, to name a few.
In the coming years, it may become an epidemic, hence, parents should prepare themselves for the war against tattoos in the near future.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...