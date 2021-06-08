TB Joshua devoted his life for the downtrodden – CAN | Ripples Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday sent a condolence message to the family of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua.

In a condolence letter signed by its President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle and addressed to Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, CAN described the deceased as a charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist who devoted his entire lifetime to the propagation of the gospel.”

The letter read: “The news of the demise of your darling husband, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, who was until his transition at the age of 57, was the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations came to us amidst great shock and sorrow.

“We are particularly sad because the deceased showed no trace of illness prior to his demise after an evening Church Service on Saturday 5th June 2021.

“We commiserate with you, the children, and the entire members of SCOAN on this irreparable loss.

“Prophet T.B Joshua was one of the foremost Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and a philanthropist who devoted his entire lifetime to the propagation of the gospel and ministering to the needs of the downtrodden.

“He was renowned for his philosophical simplicity and humility. His death is not only a loss to the family and the church, but to Nigeria and the world at large.

“There are indeed no exact words of comfort at a moment like this, but we humbly enjoin you to take solace in the Will of the Almighty God, who works in us both to do and work according to his good purpose (Philippians 2:13).

“We know that Our Lord Jesus Christ in whom there is all-sufficiency, and whom you have been serving wholeheartedly, will make all grace abound unto you at this trying moment (2 Corinthians 9:8).

“On behalf of all members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we commiserate with you, and the entire family on this loss.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty God grant Prophet TB Joshua an eternal rest in his creator, and may God’s perpetual light continue to shine on his path (Amen).

“Once again, please accept our heartfelt condolence.”

By: Isaac Dashen

