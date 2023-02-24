TB Joshua’s Synagogue donates £10,000 earthquake relief to Turkey

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) said on Thursday that it had made a relief package worth N9 million accessible to help the Republic of Turkey in the wake of the earthquake that struck the nation earlier this month.

The Church claimed in a statement issued under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua on Thursday, that the donation was made to lessen the suffering of the victims.

It said that the donation was made in fulfillment of God’s command to the church and faithful to help those in need through its affiliates, the Emmanuel TV Partners.

The church expresses remorse over the recent earthquake that damaged various areas of Turkey and Syria claiming numerous lives.

According to it, the 7.8 magnitude natural disaster which occured on Feb. 6, 2023 shocked the world with its volume of destruction to lives and properties.

“This was followed by other devastating twin earthquakes which leaves thousands dead, injured and homeless.

“It was the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century after the 2005 tremor which killed about 73,000 in Pakistan.

“In Turkey, some 4.6 million children living in the Turkish provinces were badly hit by the disaster leaving the country in disarray of a gigantic humanitarian needs.

“The Turkish community groups living on the UK particularly in Hackney and Haringey Boroughs of North London have since mobilised themselves into raising donations and relief items to Turkey,” the statement said.

It said that, it was through those acknowledged organisations that the SCOAN’S Emmanuel TV Partners donated the money to help in resettling displaced people, and “aid them start a new lease of life,” said.

