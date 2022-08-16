TCN begs electricity workers to drop planned strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday urged the electricity workers in the country to suspend their planned strike slated to begin on Wednesday.

The TCN’s Managing Director, Dr. Sule Abdulaziz, made the appeal in a letter addressed to the leaders of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The NUEE had instructed its members to picket TCN offices nationwide on Tuesday before going on strike the following day.

In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Mr. Joe Ajaero, NUEE, stated that the picketing was being held in opposition to the TCN’s directive requiring all acting principal managers eyeing the position of general managers to attend a promotion interview.

Ajaero said the directive was implemented unilaterally without consulting the appropriate parties, adding that it violated the employment conditions and the employees’ career advancement paths.

Other concerns include the stigmatisation of employees from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation from working in other sections in the power industry and the failure to pay staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) their December 2019 entitlement.

However, Abdulaziz urged the aggrieved workers to suspend the planned strike in the interest of Nigerians.

He said: “We are pleased to inform you that management has suspended the said proposed interview for those on acting appointment of Assistant General Managers and General Managers while we conclude discussion with the board.

“On the other two issues: circular from the office of Head of Service on stigmatisation of the defunct PHCN staff; payment of entitlement of ex-PHCN staff by market operator, the management has contacted the Honourable Minister of Power for his further action.

“In view of this development, we appeal to your union to stay action; please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”

Also, the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, in a letter dated August 15, 2022 and addressed to the union, said the ministry would proffer solutions that would be acceptable to all parties in the matter.

“May we appeal to your great union to allow us two weeks from the date of this letter to address the issues and come up with proposals toward acceptable resolution of all issues,” he said.

