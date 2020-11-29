TCN confirms collapse of Nigeria’s power grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Sunday the nation’s power grid experienced multiple tripping, leading to the collapse of the system.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, said this in a statement in Abuja the incident occurred at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.

She said TCN has since commenced grid restoration, adding that power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri areas.

The TCN official said: “However, effort is ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote causes of the multiple tripping as soon as the grid is fully restored.”

