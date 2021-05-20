TCN, Kaduna govt differ over restoration of electricity after suspension of NLC strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
TCN, Kaduna govt differ over restoration of electricity after suspension of NLC strike
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Kaduna State government have made different claims over the state of electricity supply in that state.
The TCN announced that it had restored power supply on most of its 33KVA feeders and that the Kaduna Distribution Company (KAEDCO) had indicated readiness to pick supply.
But the state government stated on Wednesday that power had not been restored to the state after the warning strike by labour.
TCN position was made public by General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, via a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the TCN revealed that the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State, resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply in the state
Mbah listed the 33kV feeders which TCN had restored power to include Mogadishu, Abakwa, Nigerian Airforce Base, Ungwa Dosa, Turunku, Arewa, Airport, Kinkinau, Narayi and Independence feeders.
She said that the Jaji and Rigasa feeders had also been energised while Olam, PAN, and UNTL are about to be energised.
“The Waterworks feeder was energised but tripped as a result of fault.
“TCN will continue to gradually restore supply on the other feeders as soon as KAEDCO indicates readiness to take supply,” she said.
But the state government in a statement released by Muyiwa Adekeye, media aide to Governor Nasir El’Rufai, the Kaduna state government said it is “yet to see evidence that the NLC is backing off from its campaign of economic and social sabotage against the people of the State.”
The statement read; “Electric power is yet to be restored after it was shut down at dawn on Sunday, 16th May 2021, in brazen violation of the laws protecting essential services and infrastructure.
“That action removed any basis for state government officials to meet the NLC last Sunday. Denying our people electricity about 18 hours to the advertised commencement of their organised sabotage was akin to putting a gun on the government’s head. Government has a lawful duty not to indulge in blackmail.
“The Kaduna State Government is yet to see evidence that the NLC is backing off from its campaign of economic and social sabotage against the people of the State.
“Restoring electricity is vital to relieving some of the pain that needless acts of lawlessness have inflicted on our people. The unimpeded provision of essential services is vital to civilised order.
“Those who have disrupted it should promptly reverse themselves, not expect that it will be a matter for negotiation, much less being viewed as a precondition. KDSG will not participate in such a negotiation or countenance one whilst our people are still being denied their right to electricity.”
