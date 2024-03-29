News
TCN restores national grid after second system collapse in 2024
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored the national grid following its collapse on Thursday.
The company confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja by its spokesman, Ndidi Mbah.
It said the grid attained full recovery at 10:00 pm on the same day.
Thursday’s collapse of Nigeria’s power grid was the second this year.
The statement read: “A report from the National Control Centre in Osogbo had it that the system disturbance was triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity primarily due to gas constraints.
“This led to a rapid decline in system frequency, creating a sudden imbalance in the grid. The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation Turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid.
“We remain optimistic that power supply will be restored to optimal normalcy soon, as the grid restoration continues. We will keep you updated.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...