TCN restores national grid after second system collapse in 2024

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored the national grid following its collapse on Thursday.

The company confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja by its spokesman, Ndidi Mbah.

It said the grid attained full recovery at 10:00 pm on the same day.

Thursday’s collapse of Nigeria’s power grid was the second this year.

The statement read: “A report from the National Control Centre in Osogbo had it that the system disturbance was triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity primarily due to gas constraints.

“This led to a rapid decline in system frequency, creating a sudden imbalance in the grid. The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation Turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid.

“We remain optimistic that power supply will be restored to optimal normalcy soon, as the grid restoration continues. We will keep you updated.”

