TCN restores power supply to areas in Lagos affected by breakdown of five towers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said it has restored power supply to areas affected by an explosion that brought down five 33KV Towers at the Isheri part of Lagos.

The development was disclosed by TCN’s Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, during his visit to the scene of the incident on Friday evening.

According to Abdulaziz, TCN also energised the second 330KV Akangba-Ikeja West line, which before the fire incident, served as a redundant line in the axis.

He said, “The second 330KV line which tripled during the incident was patrolled by TCN engineers and certified okay before it was energised.

“Line II was energised at about 2.38 p.m on Friday and now wheels 121MW to the Akangba Transmission Substation.

“This means that areas under Ikeja Disco, whose supplies were affected by the pipeline fire incident, will now have a normal supply of electricity.”

Also, the TCN boss said owing to the importance of transmission line redundancy, the company has directed two contractors to mobilise to the site and commence the reconstruction of the towers and the 330KV line on Monday.

On the level of damage done to the towers, he condemned the act of vandalism by the vandals, adding that the damage to the towers was massive.

“The damage is very great; the transmission line is carrying 145 Megawatts and you can imagine on a whole day if you cannot transmit the power supply.

“Secondly, it will take a lot of money and time before the towers could be restored; so, it is a great loss to Nigerians. I am advising the vandals to stop destroying the nation’s assets; they should look out for legitimate work to do.

“Government property is everyone property; so by destroying the towers, you are taking us back. We are going to spend money which is not in the budget to repair these towers. If we want the nation to move forward, they should stop these activities,” he added.

Ripples Nigeria reported the pipeline explosion which happened in the early hours of Friday at Isale-Odo, LASU Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Acting Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the explosion was caused by the collapse of a 33KV line that occurred within the axis.

