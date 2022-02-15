Teacher denies flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta

A primary school teacher, Emeka Nwogbo, who was accused of flogging a 19-month-old baby to death in Delta State, has denied the allegation.

Reports had said Nwogbo, who is a teacher at Arise Nursery and Primary School in Asaba, flogged the child, Obinna Udeze, 31 times for unruly behavior.

The toddler went into a coma before he died last weekend.

READ ALSO: One year old dies after being flogged by teacher of unregistered school in Asaba

The teacher, who spoke to journalists after a delegation from the Delta State government visited the state police command on Tuesday, said the deceased was beaten because he pushed another child.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, said a post mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of the child’s death.

Watch a video of the teacher speaking below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now