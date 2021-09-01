Teacher suspended for defiling 14 female pupils in Niger State

The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has suspended a Grade Two teacher of the Central Primary School, Karabonde, in Borgu Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Usman Galadima, for allegedly defiling 14 female pupils of the school.

Galadima was accused of sexually assaulting the pupils and threatening to kill them if they ever revealed the abuses to anyone, but some of the pupils reportedly mustered courage and narrated the incident to their school’s Head Mistress, Maimunat Tanko, who reported the matter to the Head Master, Mallam Abdullahi Toure, leading to an investigation into the cases.

The activities of the randy teacher were then reported to the social welfare department of Borgu LGA and an investigation was launched as ordered by the Education Secretary of the council.

The Education Secretary was said to have visited the school to ascertain the true position of the report and afterwards, set up a committee to investigate the matter, even as more girls opened up on being sexually assaulted by the same teacher.

It was gathered that Galadima appeared before the committee and confessed to the crime, during its meeting.

The Education Board through its Public Relations Officer, Idirs Kolo, who announced the suspension of Galadima on Wednesday, stated that the accuse has been handed over to the State Child Protection Agency for prosecution.

Kolo explained that before any further action would be taken against him, the teacher must be suspended first from work.

“The accused is presently with Child Right Protection Agency. We have to move him from Borgu to Minna to save his life from mob action by parents and families of the victims. They are all furious over what he did to their daughters.

“The management of SUBEB has suspended him because what he did cannot be swept under the carpet by anyone. The state Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello, is not happy with the development.”

The Director of the Niger State Child Right Protection Agency, Barrister Maryam Kolo, also confirmed the development, explaining that the Agency has facilitated the transfer of the case from Borgu LGA to Minna, so that it can be thoroughly investigated.

Also confirming incident, the State Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has ordered for a thorough investigation into case.

“The social welfare unit of Borgu LGA reported an incident of defilement of 3 girls of central primary school, Karabonde to the police on 27th Aug, 2021. The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas has ordered a thorough investigation into the case and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Abiodun said.

