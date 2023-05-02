Teachers in Akwa Ibom call off strike, as schools resume today

Teachers in Public primary and secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have suspended their ongoing strike action.

The teachers had embarked on the strike action last week over outstanding indebtedness by the state government.

The teachers suspended the strike following the resolutions reached between the state government and the leadership of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) during a closed-door meeting held Monday evening at the Government House, Uyo, and chaired by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The state Commissíoner for Labour and Manpower Development, Mr. Aniefiok Nkom, who spoke after their closed door meeting on Monday, said: “It was a very peaceful meeting. The governor saw what was needed to be done and the NLC also saw what was delaying the process. So, it was a win-win situation. The matters enumerated by chairman of NUT have been resolved.”

This was confirmed in a statement by the state NUT chairman and secretary, Edet Emenyi and Sam Umo-Inyang respectively.

The union appreciated the state governor for his personal intervention as well as other parties for their role in resolving the impasse.

NUT said: “Following the meeting between the uuion and Governor Emmanuel on Sunday, over the strike action embarked upon by NUT, Akwa Ibom State wing to press home the demands of teachers, it was agreed as follows:

“That government will pay 50 per cent of the total sum of 7.5 percent contributory pension refunds to primary and secondary school teachers omitted from the earlier payment with effect from May 2023.

“That government has directed the immediate payment of three years leave grants with effect from May 2, 2023; that government also agreed to pay the year 2011-2016 promotion arrears to deserving teachers but requested for reconciliation of records.

“That government also promised through the Head of Civil Service to release the years 2021 and 2022 promotion letters to deserving secondary school teachers in the state.

“Arising from the above, NUT hereby suspend the ongoing strike action.

“The union also directs teachers in all public primary and post primary schools in the state to resume work immediately. The union expresses profound gratitude to the governor of the state for his personal intervention.”

