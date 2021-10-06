Teachers threaten strike

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has decried the non-payment of the basic salary by some state governments since the National Minimum Wage Act was signed into law in 2018.

The union threatened that it would direct its members nationwide to withdraw their services if the matter is not urgently addressed.

The union’s National President, Dr. Nasir Idris, commemorating the 2021 World Teachers’ Day, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected its members negatively, stressing the need for teachers to be adequately empowered for effectiveness.

He said: “The NUT observes with dismay that some state governments are yet to implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act for teachers since it was signed into law in 2018.

“We herewith call on the erring ones to implement the law without further delay. May we remind them that every worker is worthy of his/her wage, especially now that our take-home pay can hardly take us home.”

