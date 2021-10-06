News
Teachers threaten strike
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has decried the non-payment of the basic salary by some state governments since the National Minimum Wage Act was signed into law in 2018.
The union threatened that it would direct its members nationwide to withdraw their services if the matter is not urgently addressed.
The union’s National President, Dr. Nasir Idris, commemorating the 2021 World Teachers’ Day, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected its members negatively, stressing the need for teachers to be adequately empowered for effectiveness.
Read also: UNICEF rues poor welfare packages for Adamawa teachers
He said: “The NUT observes with dismay that some state governments are yet to implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act for teachers since it was signed into law in 2018.
“We herewith call on the erring ones to implement the law without further delay. May we remind them that every worker is worthy of his/her wage, especially now that our take-home pay can hardly take us home.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...