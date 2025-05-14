Connect with us

Tears as 19-year-old girl commits suicide over low UTME score

Published

15 seconds ago

on

A 19-year-old girl identified as Timilehin Faith Opesusi, has reportedly committed suicide after feeling disappointed with her 2025 UTME score where she scored 190 marks which she felt was not enough to get her an admission to a university to study her preferred course of Microbiology.

According to reports, the tragic incident which caused tears and pains for the girls’ family happened in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu area of Lagos on Monday when the distraught girl who stayed with her elder sister, reportedly took an insecticide known as ‘Push Out’ after getting her result which did not go according to her wishes.

A family source who spoke to journalists, said the deceased, who applied for Microbiology, also sat for the same examination last year.

According to the source, neighbours started noticing unusual behaviour in her when Timilehin, went to her elder sister’s office and demanded palm oil to douse the pains she was experiencing after taking the poison at home.

“Her sister, who initially didn’t know the cause, ignored her, only to later raise an alarm that attracted sympathisers to the scene.

“Timilehin later confessed on the way to the hospital to having taken poison at home before coming to her sister’s office.

“Ironically, JAMB gave her a provisional admission just about 30 minutes after she was confirmed dead at Kolak Hospital in Odogunyan.

“The shocking revelation is that she was given an admission message via her Gmail yesterday, immediately after she was confirmed dead at Kolak Hospital, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos,” the source stated.

