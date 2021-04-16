Tech investor, Asemota, defends cryptocurrency against Godwin Emefiele's claims | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Tech investor, Asemota, defends cryptocurrency against Godwin Emefiele’s claims
Tech consultant and investor, Victor Asemota, has defended bitcoin and cryptocurrency against claims made by Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the digital assets are used by criminals.
In the wake of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq, the world’s second largest stock market, there have been reflections on the decision of CBN to ban cryptocurrency in February.
His decision has remained unpopular among tech enthusiasts and many Nigerians who saw the decision as a clampdown on innovations by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
One notable name that has been vocal against the decision is Asemota, who has been involved in technological advancements in the financial sector since early 2000.
Banks can’t make cryptocurrency disappear
Asemota said he has seen technology evolve and disrupt the financial industry’s tradition from typewriters to the usage of plastic cards to carry money despite being laughed at while presenting the idea to a team of Nigerian bank.
He said crypto is another disruption that is being experienced by the bank and its emergence can’t be snuffed out. He said the digital asset is not going anywhere and the banks can’t make it disappear.
Read also: Nigerian cryptocurrency startups lose out on deals as US, African firms position for dominance
“Crypto is NOT going away. Banks will not wish it away. Volatility will not make it disappear. It is NOT a fad. It may look complicated and complex but that is what the Internet was like before it became mainstream. This is a new world and Africa has to participate fully.” Asemota said in a statement on his Twitter page.
Cryptocurrency is not used by criminals only
He said cryptocurrency might look complicated and complex, but so was the internet when it first debuted. Just like the internet is not only used by yahoo boys (internet fraudsters), crypto is also not used by criminals alone.
“The Internet is not only used by Yahoo Boys as the police want you to think and Crypto is not restricted to criminals as bankers would want you to believe. The future was created many years ago and the rest of the world just caught up but Africa still remains in the past.”
Africa needs crypto for Africans to escape poverty
The investor said crypto is the sure way to create more billionaires in Africa. He stated that while the future had been created by Satoshi Nakamoto years ago, 2009 to be precise, and the world is just embracing it, Africa is still stuck in the past.
Asemota used Coinbase as an example, stating that the American cryptocurrency exchange became richer because it made people wealthy by giving them access to cryptocurrency.
He said that’s the principle of the crypto – making those who make people wealthy through their platform wealthier. The tech enthusiasts said Africa desperately needs this as solution to its poverty problem.
“Coinbase made the investors and founders rich because it helped others to become rich. This is the same formula that we need in Africa. Whatever will create more African billionaires will no longer impoverish others and create poverty but make them richer as well. That is crypto!
“Crypto is about markets and making them more efficient. It is starting with currency and will become commodities and everything tradable. Markets create wealth and anyone who makes markets more efficient becomes wealthy by capturing a fraction of it. Africa desperately needs this”, he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...