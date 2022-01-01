Tech-led biofuel startup, Koko Networks, launches venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Tech-led biofuel startup, Koko Networks, launches venture

Kenya-based bio-fuel technology enterprise, Koko Networks, has launched venture to enter the new year.

The venture will include business to cover other fast-moving consumer goods through a new tech platform that will capitalize on its networks in low-income neighborhoods.

The new venture sells products directly to consumers through the dukas (small shops) that currently serve as the company’s agents for its bio-ethanol cooking fuel and stoves.

The Koko Club products, displayed in designated spaces within the agents’ small shops, will only be sold to registered Koko Club members.

The shop owners (agents) will use Koko’s PoS system to sign up customers, capturing their biodata.

The venture, through its technology, will issue users an electronic card that can be used when buying products from any Koko Club shop.

Tech Trivia: A local Wi-Fi network is an example of what?

A WLAN

B WAN

C WWW

D WAMP

Answer: See end of post

2. US-based Voyant closes $15M to scale production

Voyant Photonics, a US-based company, has closed $15M to scale its production.

The raiser comes as the American company seeks to bring its smaller, cheaper, more easily manufactured lidar to production.

The new raiser brings the startup’s raiser to a total of $19.8M in funding.

Before the latest round, the startup raised an undisclosed round in February 2021.

According to sources familiar with the venture, CEO Peter Stern joined the company just as COVID was getting started, when the company was looking for a way to turn a promising prototype developed by co-founders Chris Phare and Steven Miller into a working and marketable product.

Speaking on the development, Peter explained the vision behind the venture.

He said: “Every other system is filled with a lot of expensive stuff — our vision is a mass-produceable chip, like anything else.

“What people use as a laser source generally costs a lot, needs assembly and calibration, there are lens issues… our laser sources are basically out of date, slightly refurbished datacom lasers the size of sesame seeds. These things cost like $5 each, the laser path costs $30, something like that.”

Trivia Answer: WLAN

WLAN stands for “Wireless Local Area Network.” A WLAN, or wireless LAN, is a network that allows devices to connect and communicate wirelessly. Unlike a traditional wired LAN, in which devices communicate over Ethernet cables, devices on a WLAN communicate via Wi-Fi.

While a WLAN may look different than a traditional LAN, it functions the same way. New devices are typically added and configured using DHCP.

