Technext to host cryptocurrency gathering, Coinference 2021

Lagos-based tech media organisation, Technext, is set to host a gathering of stakeholders in the cryptocurrency community tagged Coinference 2021.

The organisation revealed this, on Thursday, in a press release made available to Ripples Nigeria.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest crypto market, and third largest in the world despite restrictions placed on the digital token by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Technext’s Coinference event “will provide a visible platform for key players in the African blockchain tech ecosystem and crypto enthusiasts to discuss the possibilities of cryptocurrencies, in order to position for future leverage,” the release stated.

Holding as a maiden edition, the crew noted that the event will feature thousands of physical and virtual delegates from across Africa.

The release reads in part:

“The maiden event is billed to hold on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Pistis conference centre in Lagos. With a proposed physical audience of at least 1,500 and a virtual attendance of at least 3,000, the event is set to be the biggest gathering of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, innovators and regulators in Africa, so far”.

Commenting on the development, David Afolayan, Content Chief at Technext, further stated that recent developments around the world, especially in the crypto space, indicated the need for a platform to connect crypto enthusiasts.

He said: “As a tech-driven media house that aims at providing people-oriented content and that has the mission to contribute to the growth of the African space, our purpose is to lead a timely conversation that will enable regulators, innovators and enthusiasts to find a common ground for a geometric growth in the cryptocurrency space.”

The event will feature influential speakers including Dickson Nsofor, CEO at Kora, Uzoma Dozie, CEO and Founder at Sparkle, Ruth Iselema, CEO at Bitmama and Chimezie Chuta, founder of the Blockchain Nigeria User Group.

