TechNigeria: A weekly digest of events in Nigeria’s tech space

Errand360, CcHub, Flutterwave, Coinference 2021, and Wicrypt are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

The bicycle community delivery platform, Errand360, raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding to expand across Africa.

Also, Africa’s largest innovation hub, Co-creation Hub, has partnered with Ojoma Ochai to launch a new Creative Economy Practice, an African-focused innovation enabler.

Let’s get into details.

Bicycle community delivery platform, Errand360, got a boost during the week.

The startup announced the raising of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding to expand across Africa.

Errand360 serves users looking for quick and short errands within their communities and on-demand delivery services.

Crypto continues to gain more media attention in Nigeria despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s red flag.

Our tech desk published a memo containing Technext’s plan to host crypto industry players in a highly publicised event in the coming days.

“The Technext’s Coinference event “will provide a visible platform for key players in the African blockchain tech ecosystem and crypto enthusiasts to discuss the possibilities of cryptocurrencies in order to position for future leverage,” the startup said in a statement.

Africa gets a new African-focused innovation enabler platform during the week.

Africa’s largest innovation hub, Co-creation Hub, has partnered with Ojoma Ochai to launch a new Creative Economy Practice.

The new initiative will join the family of leading innovation enablers under the CcHUB umbrella which includes the CcHUB Design Lab in Rwanda, iHub and eLimu in Kenya, Growth Capital by CcHUB and CcHUB Syndicate.

A Nigerian startup has purchased a content creation company.

Flutterwave, a Nigerian digital payment platform, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Disha, a content creating platform.

Although the figure quoted in the deal has not been made public, it represented Flutterwave’s first public acquisition since its launch in 2016.

More running capital was raised by a Nigerian blockchain technology company.

Wicrypt closed a $1.5 million funding round as the Wi-Fi sharing company looks to expand into new countries.

Launched in 2018, Wicrypt allows anyone get paid for sharing their Wi-Fi facility.

