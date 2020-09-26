TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

The week was a beehive of activity. From wins and international recognitions to new opportunity windows opening for African techpreneurs where those of Nigerian origin could leverage to expand respective portfolios.

The week also recorded, against Tanzanian and Rwandan counterparts, a loss as the just concluded GoGettaz Prize which did not feature a Nigerian winner.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Wins and recognitions

Nigeria’s Abasi Ene-Obong, during the week, was listed as an Endeavor Entrepreneur. Amongst other ovations, the development takes his healthtech venture, 54gene, another step above its competitors as

it looks to benefit and leverage Endeavor’s support as a new partner company.

Like other Endeavor Entrepreneurs, 54gene will receive support to upscale its business and help drive

economic growth in Nigeria.

Endeavor, being one of the leading global entrepreneur support organisations, industry reviewers

confirmed that the organisation is reputed for selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-

impact entrepreneurs in a country.

Nigerian API fintech, Mono, raised $500k pre-seed, closing the week as the Nigerian venture with the highest raiser.

The raiser courted global attraction for the fact that the company only debuted in August, 2020, on a

mission to enable companies and developers to access financial accounts for historical and real-time transactions, balances, bank statements, credits, and spending patterns of a customer.

Beyond the new raiser, Mono has equally signed partnership with payment gateways in Nigeria like

Flutterwave and Paystack.

Innovation

Though, birthed in South Africa, Africa welcomed an innovative breast milk donation app that could be replicated in Nigeria, especially by NGOs on similar ambition, seeking to fight against malnutrition

caused by lack and poor breastfeeding of infants.

Quite remarkable, through a partnership deal, college students from the University of Cape Town

designed the novel app that looks to help mothers donate their excess breastmilk to babies in need.

While this is considered a win for the world, here is, no doubt, another worthwhile quest for Nigerian

developers in collaboration with health agencies and NGOs.

The loss

Nigeria missed featuring as a stake winner in the GoGettaz Prize, announced during the week.

The two African agri-tech startups, who won the $100,000 were Tanzania’s Phema Agri and Rwanda’s Magofarm.

Unlike previous wins and major prizes dedicated to celebrate Africans where Nigeria has become a common feature, the GoGettaz Prize is a twist in the tale for Nigerian techpreneurs in the agric sector. More than anything else, the world looks out to the winning startups to deliver on their vision.

Opportunity window

Space-Tech Challenge 2020 opened call for African startups to apply. This year, the challenge seeks to identify and develop the most promising new innovators, entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses in

the space-tech sector across Africa.

With an increasing interest in space tech, Nigeria stands at an advantage position if its techpreneurs

would consider leveraging this opening to expand its coast.

Remarks

These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week. Join us next week for another edition

of TechNigeria.

