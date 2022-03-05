TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Remoto, Homzmart, Capital Appreciation Limited, Sudo Africa, and Milango. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Nigeria’s Remoto has launched its e-car service venture, connecting car owners with service workshops within the metropolis.

Also, Nigeria-based fintech startup, Sudo Africa, during the week, raised $3.7 million in pre-seed funding.

Let’s get into details.

What does it feels like to be a road side mechanics with the touch of tech? That’s the story of Remoto. Tech correspondent Ridwan Adelaja, during the week, wrote on the startup’s launch.

Remoto launched its e-car service venture to connect car owners with service workshops within the metropolis.

Highlighting some of the startup’s services, Ridwan revealed that the startup seeks to provide individuals and fleet owners access to certified service workshops via its online platform.

Here is a special case of story reverse. An African startup acquiring a foreign company-based in Germany.

Ripples Nigeria covered the story of Homzmart, an Egyptian startup, that acquired a Berlin-based technology company, MockUp Studio.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that Homzmart is one of the Middle East’s leading furniture and home goods marketplace platform, founded in 2020 by Mahmoud Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohamed.

South African startup, Capital Appreciation Limited, is up to something real big, and the world may not have to wait long to discover this.

During the week, the South African venture, consolidated the acquisition of the Responsive Technology group, a digital solutions group that designs and develops digital applications with clients across South Africa, the USA, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Ridwan Adelaja reported that the acquisition was billed at R48,68 million, and included 100% of both Responsive Tech Proprietary Limited and Responsive Digital Proprietary Limited, and 71% of Rethink Digital Solutions Proprietary Limited.

Nigeria welcomes more funding capital from VCs. This time, led by a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, Global Founders Capital (GFC).

Estimated at $3.7 million, the Nigeria-based fintech startup, Sudo Africa, described the raiser as pre-seed.

The report further highlighted the business nature of the startup, revealing that it provides a card-issuing API for developers and businesses in Nigeria.

The Egyptian acquisition spree continues with another local deal sealed during the week.

Egypt-based community management startup, Milango, acquired Egyptian prop-tech startup, Circle.

Tech correspondent Ridwan Adelaja noted that the development followed the decision of the startup to increase its client base with an additional 100,000 users.

