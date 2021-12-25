TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Stranerd, TikTok, MAX NG, Teesas and Planet42. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Chinese social media product, TikTok, has surpassed both Facebook and Google as the most visited website in 2021.

Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX), during the week, announced raising a $31 million Series B investment round.

Let’s get into details.

Stranerd, a Nigerian startup, launched a peer-to-peer learning platform.

The new product is built to help students ask and answer homework-related questions.

According to Stranerd, the service is designed to give the smartest students opportunities to offer support to others who may be less skilled in particular subjects.

During the week, Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX) raised a $31 million in a Series B investment round.

The new investment is expected to see the startup expand into other African markets as it works to formalize the continent’s transportation sector.

According to local media, the round was Led by Lightrock, a global private equity firm that is making its first investment in the African mobility industry.

Nigerian edtech Teesas cloosed $1.6m in pre-seed round for pan-african expansion.

This comes a week after the startup signed movie star Mercy Johnson as brand ambassador.

Led by Haresh Aswani, Tolaram Group’s Africa managing director, the round saw the participation of Olivegreen Advisory Partners, an Africa-focused venture studio, and other angel investors.

Next to MAX NG, Planet42, a South African car subscription startup, closed a US$30 million in debt and equity funding.

The funding, according to the startup, will help drive its international expansion.

The development comes as the startup’s first cars are already on the road in Mexico as it aims to provide a total of one million cars worldwide by 2025.

Female-led Estonia-based tech-enabled startup, Woola, also closed a €2.5M Seed round.

The raiser, according to the startup, was led by Future Ventures, an investment company in Los Altos, California.

The new investment is expected to see Woola replace bubble wrap with wool.

