TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Seso Global, CcHUB, Uber, OnePort 365, Swiggy, and Partech. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Seso Global, a Nigerian prop-tech startup, has announced launching its venture in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

Also, popular ride-hailing company, Uber, launched a bike-hailing section, UberMoto, of its venture in Ibadan.

Let’s get into details.

Nigerian prop-tech startup, Seso Global, during the week, announced launching its venture in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

The startup said the development was its first step in its plan to engage with diaspora communities and build partnerships that make it safe and easy to successfully invest in African real estate.

Seso Global was launched in June 2019 as a venture enabling property developers, agents and governments to manage their properties, documentation and transactions on a secure blockchain database.

Good news for Namibia as three of its home-grown startups have been unveiled as the first cohort to kick off the CcHUB Seedr program.

Recall Ripples Nigeria mentioned that the acceleration programme was designed to support impact-driven founders in emerging startup ecosystems.

The hub, through the initiative, will help build sustainable businesses, and raise funds to expand and improve their operations.

During the week, we also saw another end to Uber when it launched a bike-hailing section, UberMoto, in Ibadan.

Uber noted that the development was its latest product in Nigeria.

According to the startup, the new UberMoto product is designed to fill the market gap with cost alternative and smart mobility choice for people who want to negotiate traffic more quickly and efficiently.

Next is news of OnePort 365, a Nigerian logistics startup that joined the ODX Flexport incubator programme.

Managed by Flexport and On Deck, the incubator runs on a vision to accelerate the next wave of logistics startups across the world.

It was gathered that Flexport was founded in 2013 as a freight forwarding and customs brokerage company based in the US while On Deck is a startup accelerator with special interest in providing startups with industry expertise to scale.

Read also: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Also, during the week, India’s top food delivery startup, Swiggy, recorded about the largest fund raiser with a fresh $700 million.

The startup will continue in its aggressive expansion of its offerings including the instant-delivery service in the South Asian market.

Commenting on investors in the round, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup noted that the round was led by Invesco, an American independent investment management company.

Lastly, Partech, a Paris-based tech investment firm, launched a new accelerator, Chapter54, for European startups.

According to Partech, the accelerator programme is expected to support European startups expand into Africa, via its innovation division, Partech Shaker.

Listing the investor funding the accelerator, the body enlisted KfW Development Bank, adding that the bank joined the venture on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now