TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

BitPowr, Yalla Fel Sekka, Moove, Casava, Amitruck, Nestcoin and Brimore. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

BitPowr enter into the crypto space with the launch of operations to provide blockchain API, wallet and digital assets infrastructure for businesses.

Also, Moove, a Nigerian mobility startup, banked US$10 million in debt financing during the week.

Let’s get into details.

Crypto recorded a new market player. BitPowr, a Nigerian-founded startup, entered into the crypto space after launching operations to provide blockchain API, wallet and digital assets infrastructure for businesses.

Our tech correspondent, Ridwan Adelaja, reported that the startup was founded in 2020 by Oyetoke Toby, a software developer with experience in a variety of system architectures, and programming languages.

For Toby, the company was launched to provide infrastructure for businesses and organisations looking to create, manage and secure their crypto wallets using the blockchain network.

An on-demand logistics player made its way to the funding table this week.

Yalla Fel Sekka (YFS), an on-demand logistics provider based in Egypt, announced closing a US$7 million Series A funding round as it looks to expand its venture.

The startup confirmed this in a statement where it explained that the funding will help it expand its presence in Egypt and across the MENA region.

More money for mobility startup, Moove. During the week, the news of Moove’s new raiser hit the news wave.

The mobility startup banked US$10 million in debt financing as it seeks to expand across key markets, Ripples Nigeria reports.

Tech correspondent, Ridwan Adelaja, highlighted that the startup, which is on a mission to democratize vehicle ownership in Africa, was founded in 2019 by British-born Nigerians, Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi.

Another $4 million worth of investment for a Nigerian startup.

Towards making insurance services affordable, Nigeria’s first all digital insurance company, Casava, has announced closed a US$4 million in pre-seed funding.

The fund, according to the startup, will help it provide affordable and accessible insurance products for millions of Nigerians.

Like Casava, like Amitruck. A Kenya-based digital trucking logistics startup, Amitruck, like Casava, secured a US$4 million seed funding round.

The development, according to the news piece, comes nearly a year after raising a pre-seed round.

The startup was founded in 2019, as a trucking logistics marketplace, seeking to bring trust, transparency and efficiency to transport.

Nestcoin added US$6.45 million to its purse. Nigerian fintech startup, Nestcoin, during the week announced closing a US$6.45 million in pre-seed funding to expand its venture.

According to the startup, the raiser, aside helping it expand its global operations, will see it invest in more products to accelerate crypto adoption and financial freedom for people in frontier markets.

The report confirmed that the startup was co-founded by Yele Bademosi and Taiwo Orilogbon, a team seeking to build, operate and invest in web3 applications.

