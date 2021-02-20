TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

Business
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week can best be described as the big comeback week with how Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title of world’s richest man, displacing rival and tech titan, Elon Musk, to end his brief hold-on to the title.
In Nigeria, business continued for tech players, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announcing that ICT’s contribution to Nigeria’s real GDP rose to 15%.
In addition, we recorded the news of Kwaba, a Nigerian startup helping low income earners split annual house rent into small instalments.
Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.
Kwaba house rentage plan
Kwaba, during the week, introduced to press its offering, where, as a Fintech player, it looks to help low and middle income earners split their annual rent into simple monthly instalments.
The startup was founded in 2019, but did not launch until January 2020.
Aside offering rental payment services, the startup also provides credit facilities for the purchase of properties.
TIME’s 100 most influential people
Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola, cofounder of Flutterwave, was featured on TIME’s 100 most influential people list.
The Fintech player was rated for leading one of Africa’s major payment gateway companies as an industry engineer and product development specialist.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
His reign as CEO in Flutterwave goes on to add to his already rich career portfolio, having worked for big corporations such as Google, PayPal, Standard Bank, among others.
Opportunity window from Japan
A Japanese VC, Uncovered Fund, has opened another opportunity window for Africans, which Nigerian tech players can benefit from.
The Japanese firm launched the opportunity window with a targeted size of US$15 million.
According to the venture, its target focuses on early and seed stage startups in Africa, explaining that the scheme is designed to support the development of new businesses in the “uncovered” world.
15% contribution from ICT
Despite the resultant effect of the pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that ICT contributed 15% to Nigeria’s Real GDP.
Commendable for a sector as the ICT, which has largely been neglected for a long time without much investment from the government.
The report revealed that the sector had a total increase in growth of 12.9% after seeing positive growth in all quarters as reverse to the books of oil refining and air transport that slipped by -62.2% and -36.9% respectively.
Remarks
These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week. Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on...
Usman wants UFC middleweight title – but only if Adesanya no longer champion
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he will be willing to move up to the middleweight division of the sport...
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Latest Tech News
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...