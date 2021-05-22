TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along.
To start with, an edtech startup, Kobocourses, launched during the week.
The new product was built for the growing community of content creators and coaches across Africa.
Perhaps, this is Africa looking to build its Coursera/Udemy-like platform. Should we count on this team? Time will tell.
Another launch that got our attention is the Nigerian startup, Kids Digital Library (KDL).
Operating in the same edtech space as Kobocourses, the product launched as a simple mobile app to provide children with a smart way to learn with videos and books.
A question to consider is why the sudden drift of our techprenuers to education. Remember how Sim Shagaya transited from being an ecommerce chief to becoming Nigeria’sElon Musk of Education.
We can only keep track of this KDL app and site to see how it can manage offering children between the ages of eight and 15 access to content for educative and creative learning.
Local startup BFREE raised a US$800,000 seed funding round during the week.
No doubt, the new raiser will help the credit management startup scale its venture.
In case you don’t know, BFREE is a Lagos-based startup focused on improving consumers’ financial health through a tech-enabled, credit management solution.
it’s more interesting to note that the startup is only a year old as it was founded in 2020 by ChukwudiEnyi, Moses Nmor and Julian Flosbach. Don’t you think think such raiser is a big breakthrough?
News like that of Bayer Foundation gives techprenuers an opportunity to raise funds and access mentorship.
During the week, Bayer Foundation opened calls for application for early-stage African tech startups.
The ideacomes under the Social Impact Startup Academy (SISTAC), helps entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa validate and prove their solutions.
This is another opportunity for selected startupsto gain access to mentors from the Ingolstadt School of Management.
Thank you for joining us this week. That will be all. Take care and stay here for more updates.
