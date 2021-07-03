TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

This week, let’s talk about Cowrywise, Ogelle, Carbon and Jiji as they all made our editorial.

Cowrywise secured new license from SEC to upgrade its service portfolio while Jijiacquired car marketplace Cars45.

For Carbon, the week’s milestone was the signing of a partnership deal with American multinational company, Visa.

Come, let’s get into details.

The Ogelle’s launch



During the week, Ogelle, a Nigerian startup, launched venture as an online video-sharing resource and entertainment platform.

The new platform will focus on African content with the aimto help creators share and monetise their projects.

Ogellewill play in the content space where tech is adapted foruser-generated content and will be operating as a subscription video-on-demand platform.

Few questions: Will the venture ever scale, or just buy time to stand a chance to raise funds as somestartupsare famous for.

Cowrywise and its license milestone



Cowrywise, a Nigerian fintech startup, received Fund/Portfolio Management License from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

With the license, the startup will now operate as a fully fledged funding management company.

The startup will continue on its mission to offer easily accessible, goal-oriented savings and investment products.

Carbon/Visa partnership



Fintech startup, Carbon, signed a new partnership deal with one of the world leaders in digital payments, Visa.

The partnership will see Carbon to offer both digital and physical issuance of Visa cards to its customers.

For Carbon, the new deal is a strategic five-year partnership to help it further scale its venture.

Jiji acquires Cars45



On Monday, Nigerian company, Jiji, announced acquiring car marketplace, Cars45.

Cars45, since its founding few years ago, has been sold multiple times, changing leadership frequently to become a repeatedly acquired company.

Jiji remains one of Africa’s largest marketplaces for classifieds.The deal was completed, however, for an undisclosed amount.

Vybe 2.0 launch



Vybe, a Nigerian dating startup, launched its version 2.0 as it plans to expand their market presence even further into Africa.

Founded in 2019, Vybe is a digital matchmaking platform that allows Africans to make true connections.

The new update is designed to give Africans access to dating app features that address nuances in African dating.

Remark:

Thank you for joining us this week. That will be all. Take care and stay here for more updates.

