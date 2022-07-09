TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Autochek, Whatsapp, Hyperclear, Flocash, Duhqa, OQC. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, faces a court battle after he terminated his Twitter acquisition deal.

Also, Nigerian Digital automotive commerce company, Autochek, has announced the acquisition of CoinAfrique, for an undisclosed amount to accelerate growth in Francophone African countries.

Let’s get into details.

Musk pulled out of the deal three months after he made a $44 billion buyout offer to Twitter’s board, disclosing his intention to increase his newly acquired stake from 9.2% to 100%.

What you should know: Since the deal was made public, there have been disagreements over information regarding actual monetizable daily active users (mDAU) on Twitter. The board had previously released market statements claiming about 229 million users, with 5% bot accounts, prior to Musk’s offer.

During the week, we reported that Whatsapp users will soon be able to use captions to support documents shared across the network.

WABetaInfo, WhatsApp update tracking platform, made the announcement in a statement on the website on Friday.

What you should know: Whatsapp is working on a future update that will allow users to add a caption to their shared documents on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

On acquisition, African technology investment company, Hyperclear, during the week, announced the full acquisition of a Data Analytics, Consulting and Software platform, Principa.

The latest acquisition was confirmed by Matthew Mead, CEO at Hyperclear, in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

What you should know: The Mauritia’s Technology Investment Company did not disclose the full term of the acquisition deal but noted that its vision is to use technology to unlock human potential.

Meanwhile, popular digital payments platform, Visa, on Thursday announced partnership with Flocash, to enhance digital financial literacy for African SMEs.

Corine Mbiaketcha, Vice President and General Manager for East Africa at Visa, confirmed the latest partnership with Flocash in a media release.

What you should know: The partnership will lead to the launch of Flostore that will help small businesses accept and make digital transactions across Africa.

On fund raiser, UK-based insurtech company, YuLife, secured a $120M series C fund from a strategic partner, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company.

Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder, YuLife, confirmed that previous investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo were part of new investors.

What you should know: The startup is a provider of life insurance and policies providing income in the event of critical illness.

Another startup that raised fund during the week is Kenyan B2B distribution startup, Duhqa, closing a US$2 million Seed round to expand its business footprint across Kenya.

The new funding was confirmed by Victor Maina, the startup’s CEO & Founder in a media statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

What you should know: The funding round saw participation from CrosssFund, Roselake Ventures, Mo Angels and other angels.

Finally, a Nigerian Digital automotive commerce company, Autochek, during the week, announced the acquisition of CoinAfrique, for an undisclosed amount to accelerate growth in Francophone African countries.

The Nigerian pan-African automotive technology company confirmed the latest acquisition in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

What you should know: Earlier, Autochek acquired Cheki platforms and KIFAL Auto among other acquisition.

