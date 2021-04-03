TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government coming on Friday.

Top on the feedis She Leads Africa opening an opportunity window for startups, managed by the female gender, tobenefit from.

Also, tech players and enthusiasts celebrated Nigerian recruitment startup TalentQL’s feat of entering intoTechstars Toronto accelerator programme.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Opportunity for females



She Leads Africa has invited female-managed startups for growth coaching, a development to further contribute to its vision to empower and supportNigerian females.

The coaching programme will run for three months, providing growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.

The scheme comes in partnership with Work in Progress! Alliance, and is open to businesses in any sector or industry, based anywhere in Nigeria.

TalentQL’sTechstar milestone



Nigeria’s TalentQL, during the week, joined Techstars Toronto accelerator as a listed Nigerian recruitment startup.

Making so much buzz, the development will serve the startup an opportunity to secure US$120,000 as reward as it eyes global expansion.

Industry players described the move as a commendable development for a startup that only launched in 2020 by Adewale Yusuf, OpeyemiAwoyemi and Akintunde Sultan.

Equity raiser by Pricepally



Nigeria’sfoodhub startup,Pricepally, has alsojoined a list of startup with recent equity raiser.

For Pricepally, the raiser made is a 6-digit pre-seed funding round, and is expected to further help the startup grow its footprint as it scales in Nigeria.

Also encouraging is the fact that the startup is barely 2 year old, launching operations in 2019, sourcing food directly from farmers and wholesalers, making it cheaper and fresher than buying at retail outlets.

$450k in the bag



Setting the pace to expand its service offering across the continent, Nigeria’s Curacel closed $450k pre-seed round.

The startup, which is an AI-powered platform for claims processing and fraud management in Africa, was founded in 2017.

Quite differential in its venture deals, the startup automates insurance claims process, allowing staff to process claims volumes quickly and efficiently while vetting claims to detect fraud, waste and abuse.

Ladda to feature in Seedstars World Competition



With the 2020/21 Seedstars World Competition already at the regional stages where 20 startups will pitch between April 12 and 16 to secure a spot at the Grand Finale.

Nigeria’s Laddawill be pitching head alongside other applicants to contest for the prize of $500,000 at the finale.

Unlike last year with 10 startups from Africa in the regional stage, this year,only 5 African startups made it to the Regionals and Nigeria will be flying the Nigerian flag at the event.

The SIM-NIN struggle



The Federal Government has extended the deadline for linkage of Sim cards with National Identification Number (NIN) to May 6, 2021.

The government disclosed this at the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on the NIN-SIM data linkage.

The new extension makes it the third extension of the SIM-NIN linkage deadline after it was moved from December 2020 to February 2021 and then later by two months to April 6, 2021.

Remarks

These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week. Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.

