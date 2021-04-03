TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government coming on Friday.
Top on the feedis She Leads Africa opening an opportunity window for startups, managed by the female gender, tobenefit from.
Also, tech players and enthusiasts celebrated Nigerian recruitment startup TalentQL’s feat of entering intoTechstars Toronto accelerator programme.
Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.
Opportunity for females
She Leads Africa has invited female-managed startups for growth coaching, a development to further contribute to its vision to empower and supportNigerian females.
The coaching programme will run for three months, providing growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.
The scheme comes in partnership with Work in Progress! Alliance, and is open to businesses in any sector or industry, based anywhere in Nigeria.
TalentQL’sTechstar milestone
Nigeria’s TalentQL, during the week, joined Techstars Toronto accelerator as a listed Nigerian recruitment startup.
Making so much buzz, the development will serve the startup an opportunity to secure US$120,000 as reward as it eyes global expansion.
Industry players described the move as a commendable development for a startup that only launched in 2020 by Adewale Yusuf, OpeyemiAwoyemi and Akintunde Sultan.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Equity raiser by Pricepally
Nigeria’sfoodhub startup,Pricepally, has alsojoined a list of startup with recent equity raiser.
For Pricepally, the raiser made is a 6-digit pre-seed funding round, and is expected to further help the startup grow its footprint as it scales in Nigeria.
Also encouraging is the fact that the startup is barely 2 year old, launching operations in 2019, sourcing food directly from farmers and wholesalers, making it cheaper and fresher than buying at retail outlets.
$450k in the bag
Setting the pace to expand its service offering across the continent, Nigeria’s Curacel closed $450k pre-seed round.
The startup, which is an AI-powered platform for claims processing and fraud management in Africa, was founded in 2017.
Quite differential in its venture deals, the startup automates insurance claims process, allowing staff to process claims volumes quickly and efficiently while vetting claims to detect fraud, waste and abuse.
Ladda to feature in Seedstars World Competition
With the 2020/21 Seedstars World Competition already at the regional stages where 20 startups will pitch between April 12 and 16 to secure a spot at the Grand Finale.
Nigeria’s Laddawill be pitching head alongside other applicants to contest for the prize of $500,000 at the finale.
Unlike last year with 10 startups from Africa in the regional stage, this year,only 5 African startups made it to the Regionals and Nigeria will be flying the Nigerian flag at the event.
The SIM-NIN struggle
The Federal Government has extended the deadline for linkage of Sim cards with National Identification Number (NIN) to May 6, 2021.
The government disclosed this at the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on the NIN-SIM data linkage.
The new extension makes it the third extension of the SIM-NIN linkage deadline after it was moved from December 2020 to February 2021 and then later by two months to April 6, 2021.
Remarks
These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week. Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...