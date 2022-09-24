TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

SecondSTAX, Binance, Hadean, Lazerpay, Amazon, Bamboo, Microsoft, Google, were some of the names that made the headlines in the tech ecosystem this week.

Nigeria’s Ibukun Awosika, and South Africa’s Leslie Maasdorp, have been appointed to join Binance CEO as members of the Binance Global Advisory Board.

Also, a Nigerian YC-backed health-tech startup, Remedial Health, has announced securing $4.4M seed funding.

Let’s get into details.

Our first story is about Ghanaian fintech startup, SecondSTAX, which secured $1.6m pre-seed funding to expand its geographical footprint.

Co-founder and CEO, Eugene Tawiah, confirmed the new funding in a media release on Friday.

What you should do: SecondSTAX connects institutional investors like pension funds and broker-dealers with international markets.

Next is the Binance story where Nigeria’s Ibukun Awosika, and South Africa’s Leslie Maasdorp, were appointed to join Binance CEO as members of Binance Global Advisory Board.

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, confirmed the appointment in a press release during the week.

What you should know: Ibukun Awosika, who is a Nigerian finance chief, was the First Female Chairman of the First Bank of Nigeria, and has chaired several national and international committees.

In the UK, a spatial computing startup, Hadean, secured a $30 million series A round.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis, confirmed the new development in a media release on Friday.

What you should know: Backers in the new funding include lead investor Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit), Tencent, 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First, InQtel, and Epic Games.

Back home, a financial technology startup, Lazerpay, launched an upgraded edition of its payment product.

The startup’s Chief Executive Officer, Njoku Emmanuel, announced the launch of the product in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

What you should know: Lazerpay helps African businesses and creators get paid in cryptocurrency.

Up next, Amazon, Microsoft and Google featured in the news after being investigated by the British media regulator, Ofcom, over suspicion of anticompetitive behavior in the cloud computing industry.

Ofcom disclosed its intention on Thursday, stating that it intends to find out if Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have been creating barriers to competition.

What you should know: The three technology companies have been dominating the cloud computing industry, which enables other companies store their operational data to a third party server, instead of owning a private infrastructure to host them.

Also, a Nigerian fintech and brokerage firm, Bamboo, on Thursday, announced its official launch in Ghana.

John Shammas, Head of Technical Sales at DriveWealth, confirmed the latest development in a media release.

What you should know: Bamboo was founded in January 2020, is an investment platform that unlocks global markets for Africans by providing real-time access to dollar-denominated assets via its platform.

Lastly, a Nigerian YC-backed health-tech startup, Remedial Health, closed $4.4M seed funding.

Founder and CEO, Samuel Okwuada, confirmed the latest funding round in a media release on Tuesday.

What you should know: The seed round funding also saw participation from Tencent, Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, LightSpeed Venture Partners Scout Fund, Ventures Platform, Alumni Ventures and True Capital Management, and several angel investors including Guillaume Luccisano and Christopher Golda.

