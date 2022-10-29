TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

WhatsApp, Twitter, Hub71, Google, cybergatetech.net, Verti, Satgana, Udaan, Techparley.com, Meta, Square Peg Capital, were some of the names that made the headlines in the tech ecosystem this week.

Tech Giant, Google, during the week, launched a cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects.

Also, during the week, a Nigerian-led tech agency, Cybergate Technologies, launched an academy arm of its organization to train future cybersecurity professionals.

Let’s get into details.

Opening our package this week is the story of a Nigerian-led UK-based tech agency, Cybergate Technologies, that launched an academy arm of its organization to train future cybersecurity professionals.

Tech correspondent, Ridwan Adelaja, reported that Jamiu Akande, founder and CEO, cybergatetech.net, confirmed the development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

What you should know: The need to reinforce and scale up numbers of security personnel, according to Jamiu, is as a result of the dramatic rise in cybercrime globally.

Following up next is the news from Indian government announcing its expectation that Musk’s takeover of Twitter will comply with the country’s rules for such companies.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology stated this in a statement on Friday, adding that India’s new IT rules would be out in days.

What you should know: Over the past two years, the Indian authorities have tasked the company to oblige with contents such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state among other requirements.

In the UAE, an Abu Dhabi-based global tech ecosystem, Hub71, on Friday launched a new platform, Tech Barza, which seeks to facilitate access to capital for startups.

This was contained in a statement from Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71.

What you should know: The new platform will target regional family offices for exclusive access to Hub71’s community of almost 200 startups to accelerate deal flow in the MENA region.

Moving on, Tech Giant, Google, during the week, launched a cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects.

READ ALSO:Nigerian-led Cybergate Technologies launches security academy in UK. 3 other stories and a trivia

The tech company announced in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

What you should know: Dubbed the Blockchain Node Engine, the service will allow developers to rely on Google Cloud to deploy a new node.

In East Africa, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and business continuity solutions, Vertiv, opened a new office and customer experience center in Kenya.

Rohan Patil, Regional Manager of Vertiv for East Africa, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

What you should know: The new office was opened in a bid to augment the growing demand for high-efficiency critical infrastructure in East Africa.

Also, in the news, a Luxembourg-based VC firm, Satgana, closed its EUR30 million (US$29 million) fund to invest in climate change in Africa and Europe.

Satgana general partner, Romain Diaz, confirmed the funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

What you should know: High net-worth individuals and family offices, including Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Josef Bovet, Fabrice de Gaudemar, Elsa Hermal, and the Family Office Cullom Capital participated in the funding.

Still on fund raiser, a Bengaluru-headquartered startup, Udaan, during the week under review secured $120 million in convertible notes and debt led by existing shareholders and bondholders.

Udaan’s chief financial officer, Aditya Pande, confirmed the latest funding in a statement on Thursday.

What you should know: The company helps merchants secure inventory and working capital, and has improved its unit economics by “~1,000bps with equally strong improvements in both gross margins and operating cost.”

Finally, Turkish competition authority has announced fining Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms Inc, 346.72 million lira ($18.63 million) for breaking its competition law.

A spokesperson at Meta platform confirmed the fine in a statement on Wednesday.

What you should know: Meta was fined based on the company’s 2021 income and the company could object to the decision within 60 days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now