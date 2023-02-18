TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

CcHUB, Dronamics, Treepz, Mobile Masr, Cross Switch, Smile Identity, Qotto, Naked, Pade HCM, BuuPass, were some of the names that made the headlines in the tech ecosystem this week.

A Nigeria-founded mobility startup, Treepz, has announced its expansion to Kenya.

Also, Pade HCM, a Nigerian HRTech company, has secured $500,000 in a pre-seed round to automate HR processes for businesses in Africa.

Let’s get into details.

Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), the largest innovation hub in Africa, during the week, launched a $15 million accelerator program called ‘The Edtech Fellowship Program’ to develop and fund 72 entrepreneurs in Nigeria and Kenya over the next three years.

This is contained in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

According to the statement, the accelerator program will boost the effect of edtech businesses across Africa.

Estonian startup accelerator, Startup Wise Guys, which has initially raised over $26 million (€25M), is looking to raise $48 million (€45 million) to support startups from mostly across Europe and Africa.

Zane Bojāre, head of brand at Startup Wise Guys, confirmed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The firm’s recent €25 million fund toward a €45 million request for its accelerator fund guarantees that at least 200 entrepreneurs will benefit according to Bojāre.

Bulgarian Cargo drone airline company, Dronamics, secured $40 million in pre-Series A funding from VCs and Angels.

The London-headquartered company confirmed the investment in a statement on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Dronamics has so far raised from Founders Factory, Speedinvest, Eleven Capital, and the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of the Tawazun Council, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A Nigeria-founded mobility startup, Treepz, announced its expansion to Kenya.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Treepz, Onyeka Akumah, disclosed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday. Treepz’s journey started in Nigeria as Plentywaka in 2019.

The startup was cofounded by Onyeka Akumah (CEO), alongside Johnny Enagwolor (Managing Director), Oluseyi Afolabi (VP of Product Development), and John Shaibu (VP of Customer Engagement).

Egypt-based e-commerce platform, Mobile Masr, secured a $500K Seed round to scale its operations.

Wael El Ashry, Founder and CEO of MobileMasr, while confirming the funding in a media release on Thursday said that the funding would be used to expand new business categories and verticals.

The e-commerce platform offers a marketplace for used mobile phones and electronics, with a range of payment options and country-wide delivery.

A pan-African-focused fintech, Cross Switch, and Equity Invest announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Vantage Payment Systems VPS.

VPS, which is a leading Moroccan fintech, provides simple and secure online payment solutions. Ali Bettahi, CEO of Equity Invest, confirmed the acquisition in a statement on Thursday.

Equity Invest (EI), a technological holding company, which has its headquarters in Morocco, makes investments in companies that are at the forefront of their industries in terms of technology.

African ID verification and KYC startup, Smile Identity, announced securing a $20M Series B to expand infrastructure.

The startup made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday. Smile Identity provides ID verification and KYC compliance for African faces and identities.

Silicon Valley investor Costanoa Ventures, co-led this recent Series B round with Africa-focused venture capital firm Norrsken22.

Africa-focused cleantech company, Qotto, secured a $8 million in a Series A equity-debt round led by the IBL group to scale its operations in existing markets.

Qotto co-founder and president, Jean-Baptiste Lenoir confirmed the funding in a media release on Wednesday.

Founded in 2016, Qotto designs and distributes standalone solar kits and lanterns to individuals residing in the least electrified regions of Africa.

IFC & DEG back digital insurance pioneer, Naked, secured $17M in Series B funding.

Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked confirmed the funding in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Naked, an AI-based system, offers unmatched customer convenience and also enables the company to reap significant cost savings from automation and pass them on to customers in the form of lower premiums.

Pade HCM, a Nigerian HRTech company, secured $500,000 in a pre-seed round to automate HR processes for businesses in Africa.

The startup’s CEO, Seye Bandele, who is also a former marketing lead at Yudala and Konga, confirmed the funding in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the pre-seed round was led by Zrosk IML, Zedcrest Capital, Microtraction, Expert Dojo, and Resilience 17.

Kenyan B2B2C full-stack marketplace, BuuPass, on Monday secured $1.3 million pre-seed funding.

Co-CEO, Sonia Kabra, disclosed the funding in a media release.

According to the release, the pre-seed funding was raised from the Founders Factory Africa, FrontEnd Ventures, Adaverse, Gullit, Five35, Renew Capital, Changecom, XA Network, Ajim Capital, Artha Ventures, Daba Finance, Google Black Founders Fund, and several angel investors.

A luxury carmaker, Zeekr, secured $750M in its Series A funding round.

The premium car manufacturer disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The raiser comes two months after Zeekr claimed to have applied in secret for a U.S. initial public offering.

