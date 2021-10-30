Tech
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Stitch, Autochek, Vendease and Facebook. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.
Facebook rebranded to Meta. Stitch, a South African API fintech startup, announced expanding its venture into Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria.
Automotive technology company, Autochek, raised a $13.1M seed funding to scale its venture while Vendease, a Y Combinator-backed Nigerian agri-tech startup, raised a US$3.2 million in seed funding.
Let’s get into details.
Facebook’s new name
Social media giant, Facebook, during the week, announced the change of its name to Meta.
Facebook cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, said the change of name would reflect the company’s efforts at rebranding its future operations.
The restructuring comes as that of Google when it restructured the brand into Alphabet as a new holding company for its business.
With the new arrangement, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram now come under the new Meta parent company.
Stitch’s expansion plan
South African API fintech startup, Stitch, has expanded its venture into Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Nigerian agri-tech startup Zowasel secures $100k. 2 other things and a trivia
The development followed a raiser that increased its equity raiser to US$6 million from US$4 million.
The startup, by venture, allows developers to connect apps to financial accounts within minutes, allowing their users to share their transaction histories and balances, confirm their identities, and initiate payments.
Autochek’s $13.1m raiser
During the week, Automotive technology company, Autochek, raised a $13.1M seed funding to scale its venture.
According to the automotive company, the raiser was co-led by TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures.
Aside TLcom and 4DX, the round saw the participation of existing investors including Golden Palm Investments, Enza Capital, Lateral Capital as well as new participants, ASK Capital and Mobility 54 Investment SAS.
Vendease closes $3.2m seed round
Vendease, a Y Combinator-backed Nigerian agri-tech startup, closesd a US$3.2 million in seed funding.
The round is expected to help the startup expand its operations and build out its technology.
On business model, Vendease helps to solve food supply chain problems by digitising procurement processes, storage operations and logistics.
CcHub in Namibia
Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) launched a new Seedr programme in Namibia.
The Seedr programme will run as a six-month acceleration programme for early-stage technology startups in emerging ecosystems with the potential to scale and create impact.
With the new accelerator programme, CcHub aims to work with impact-driven founders to develop their startups into sustainable entities and raise funding through its syndicate platform.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...